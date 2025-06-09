U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on USB. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of USB stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $777,524,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,949 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,518 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,733,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $138,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

