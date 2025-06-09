Wall Street Zen Upgrades TIM (NYSE:TIMB) to Strong-Buy

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TIMB. Scotiabank cut their target price on TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays set a $17.50 target price on TIM in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TIM from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

TIM Stock Performance

TIM stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. TIM has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $18.29.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 12.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TIM will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TIM

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 132,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Further Reading

