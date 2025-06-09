Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Upland Software Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of UPLD opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other Upland Software news, Director Timothy Mattox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 394,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,885.52. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upland Software

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,301,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 154,667 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 964,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 375,398 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 406,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 209,900 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 398,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 100,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 66,684 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

