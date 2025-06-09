Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $80.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its 200 day moving average is $79.64.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,626.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,583.02. This trade represents a 89.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $192,703.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,532.72. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,459 shares of company stock valued at $6,669,338 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

