Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Trustmark Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Trustmark has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $40.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $231.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Trustmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Trustmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Trustmark by 41.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

