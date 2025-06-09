Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SAGE. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.87.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.18.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 971.50%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.80) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $16,575,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $21,722,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $7,540,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3,767.2% during the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 742,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 723,295 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,757,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.