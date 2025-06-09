Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$4.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$1.75.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRZ. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.41.

About Transat A.T.

TRZ opened at C$2.04 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -241.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.72.

Transat A.T. Inc is a Canadian company that specializes in the organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel in the tourism industry. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company’s core business consists of tour operators based in Canada that are vertically integrated with its other services of air transportation, distribution through a dynamic travel agency network, value-added services at travel destinations, and accommodations.

