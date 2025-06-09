Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCL.A has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.71.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental Company Profile

TCL.A opened at C$21.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$14.45 and a 52-week high of C$22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.33.

Transcontinental, or TC Transcontinental, is a Canadian printer and flexible packaging provider that operates in three segments: packaging, printing, and other. Its packaging segment features the production of different plastic products geared toward consumer goods. Production plants specialize in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting.

