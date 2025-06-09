Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$165.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$163.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$180.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$159.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.
In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 645 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$141.56 per share, with a total value of C$91,308.14. Also, Director Susan C. Jones purchased 1,461 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$136.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,600.80. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).
