CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $371.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.43.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $468.41 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $491.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $415.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.50. The firm has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of 918.47, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,669,042. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total transaction of $4,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,500. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,081,236 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,542,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after buying an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

