Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Research Coverage Started at Laidlaw

Laidlaw began coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Senti Biosciences Stock Performance

SNTI stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. Senti Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Senti Biosciences will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Senti Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Senti Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

