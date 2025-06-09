Solid Biosciences’ (SLDB) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SLDB. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $4.54 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $351.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.22.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 43,910 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,754,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 7,911,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.