Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT)

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HUT. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk raised Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.76.

Hut 8 Trading Up 13.8%

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. Hut 8 has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hut 8 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victor Semah sold 11,363 shares of Hut 8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $147,150.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,807.10. This trade represents a 41.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,459,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,352,000 after buying an additional 245,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hut 8 by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 28,462 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at $37,400,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hut 8 by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 60,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

