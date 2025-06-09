Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Globalstar Stock Performance
GSAT stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Globalstar has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar
In related news, Director James Monroe III acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $934,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,833,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,001,859.68. The trade was a 0.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Globalstar
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.