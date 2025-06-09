Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Globalstar Stock Performance

GSAT stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Globalstar has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

In related news, Director James Monroe III acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $934,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,833,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,001,859.68. The trade was a 0.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globalstar stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company's stock.

About Globalstar



Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Read More

