Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MOD. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:MOD opened at $93.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.47 and its 200 day moving average is $100.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $146.84.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 11.5% in the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 38.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

