Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE:KFY opened at $69.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $80.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.45 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth approximately $441,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1,385.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,733,000 after buying an additional 188,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 172,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

