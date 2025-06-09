FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCFS

FirstCash Trading Up 1.4%

FCFS stock opened at $125.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.14. FirstCash has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $135.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.40.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.32. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $836.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FirstCash will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in FirstCash by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in FirstCash by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FirstCash by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.