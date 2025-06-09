Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAOI. B. Riley upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.64. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.37 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $46,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,157.86. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 23,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $454,333.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,728.52. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,263 shares of company stock valued at $740,590 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,548,000 after acquiring an additional 241,594 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 606,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 80,539 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,556,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

