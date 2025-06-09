BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $38.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.10. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. The trade was a 31.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $2,765,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,948,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,449,240.89. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,392,182 shares of company stock worth $219,161,291 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,738,000 after purchasing an additional 879,059 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,907,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,672,000 after buying an additional 89,521 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,111,000 after buying an additional 2,448,000 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,800,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,526,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,774,000 after acquiring an additional 912,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

