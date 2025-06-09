MIND Technology (MIND) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 10th. Analysts expect MIND Technology to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 104.48% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

MIND Technology Stock Up 7.9%

MIND stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. MIND Technology has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIND Technology

About MIND Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MIND Technology stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MIND Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 1.23% of MIND Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.