Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £196.42 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Russell O’Brien purchased 122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £196.42 ($265.86).

Russell O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Russell O’Brien purchased 101 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.49 ($203.70).

On Thursday, April 10th, Russell O’Brien purchased 104 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £148.72 ($201.30).

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 160.70 ($2.18) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 152.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 142.43. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 112.99 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 165.25 ($2.24).

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

