Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Melius

Melius upgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

DE opened at $519.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.58. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

