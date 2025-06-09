Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $255.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.25.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $246.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 201.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.73 and its 200 day moving average is $206.81. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total value of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.