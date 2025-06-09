Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MDT. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE MDT opened at $87.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average of $86.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

