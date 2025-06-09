Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Acquires £25,909.76 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider John Kingman purchased 10,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £25,909.76 ($35,070.06).

John Kingman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

On Monday, June 2nd, John Kingman purchased 654 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £1,641.54 ($2,221.90).

Legal & General Group Price Performance

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 256.10 ($3.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 239.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 236.81. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 206.80 ($2.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 266.20 ($3.60). The company has a market capitalization of £15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

Legal & General Group ( LON:LGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Analysts predict that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a GBX 15.36 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 387.68%.

Legal & General Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.59) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 267 ($3.61).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Legal & General Group

About Legal & General Group

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.