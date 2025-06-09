Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $572.12 million for the quarter.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.77 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLAY stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc ( NASDAQ:PLAY Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

