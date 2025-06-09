Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2025

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAYGet Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $572.12 million for the quarter.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.77 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 5.3%

PLAY stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAYFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Earnings History for Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.