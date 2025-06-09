Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Rubrik from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.81.

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $98.03 on Friday. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.56.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $278.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.58) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rubrik will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubrik news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $144,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,052.72. This represents a 92.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 87,971 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $6,161,488.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,458 shares in the company, valued at $28,958,598.32. The trade was a 17.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 632,609 shares of company stock valued at $47,450,968. 32.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at $277,395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rubrik by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Rubrik by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,444 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,331,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Rubrik by 1,305.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,319 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

