Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target Raised to $7.75

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $7.50 to $7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.55.

LUCD stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Lucid Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $139.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 65,964 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 140,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

