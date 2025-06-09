AVITA Medical’s (RCEL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

AVITA Medical Stock Up 6.3%

AVITA Medical stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.55. AVITA Medical has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 96.26% and a negative return on equity of 337.91%. The company had revenue of $18.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

