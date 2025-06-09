AVITA Medical’s (RCEL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.
AVITA Medical Stock Up 6.3%
AVITA Medical stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.55. AVITA Medical has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39.
AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 96.26% and a negative return on equity of 337.91%. The company had revenue of $18.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVITA Medical
AVITA Medical Company Profile
AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.
Read More
