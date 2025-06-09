Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DTEGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $192.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.43 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9731 per share. This is a positive change from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

