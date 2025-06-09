Alexander (Sandy) Broderick Sells 22,974 Shares of KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) Stock

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Sandy) Broderick sold 22,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.47), for a total transaction of £8,040.90 ($10,883.73).

Shares of KRM22 stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.47) on Monday. KRM22 Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.50 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 36.50 ($0.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -422.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.50.

KRM22 (LON:KRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported GBX (3.60) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter. KRM22 had a negative net margin of 82.68% and a positive return on equity of 215.08%.

At KRM22, we believe in a world in which organisations operate at their optimal threshold of risk to drive increased returns. We develop outstanding products built and delivered through a Global Risk Platform, to bring increased visibility and lower cost management to capital market organisations.

