GitLab (GTLB) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $213.21 million for the quarter.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $48.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99. GitLab has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $74.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GitLab from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $2,386,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 344,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,251,329.20. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $167,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,608,448.14. This represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 461,584 shares of company stock valued at $23,192,574. 16.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GitLab stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of GitLab worth $36,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

