Jeff Kopman Purchases 70,000 Shares of ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Kopman purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $10,612.00.

Jeff Kopman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Jeff Kopman acquired 19,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,090.00.

ThreeD Capital Stock Performance

ThreeD Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.63.

About ThreeD Capital

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

