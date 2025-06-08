Head-To-Head Comparison: United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) versus Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carter Bankshares and United Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $135.74 million 2.82 $24.52 million $1.20 13.77 United Bancshares $46.23 million 1.77 $9.15 million $3.40 8.09

Analyst Recommendations

Carter Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares. United Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carter Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Carter Bankshares and United Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Carter Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.15%. Given Carter Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than United Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.5% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of United Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of United Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and United Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 10.09% 6.50% 0.53% United Bancshares 14.84% N/A N/A

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats United Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction, acquisition, commercial, and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll, and social security checks; online banking products, including online and mobile banking, online account opening, bill pay, e-statement, mobile deposit, digital wallet, and ATM services; title insurance and other financial institution-related products and services; and treasury and corporate cash management services. Carter Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

About United Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, home equity, and various types of consumer and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers wealth management, financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance services; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, bill pay, safe deposit box rental, payment, and other personalized services. It also operates full service banking centers and loan production offices in northwest and central Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.