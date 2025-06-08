Analyzing MariMed (MRMD) & Its Rivals

MariMed (OTC:MRMD – Get Free Report) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MariMed to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of MariMed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get MariMed alerts:

Risk and Volatility

MariMed has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $148.60 million -$16.03 million -2.40 MariMed Competitors $310.11 million -$49.81 million -5.64

This table compares MariMed and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MariMed’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MariMed. MariMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MariMed and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 0 1 4.00 MariMed Competitors 291 567 1085 86 2.48

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 78.14%. Given MariMed’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MariMed has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed -8.95% 1.58% 0.53% MariMed Competitors -38.94% -24.68% -6.33%

Summary

MariMed beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

MariMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand. It also offers chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion; and flower, vapes, and edibles under InHouse brand. In addition, the company provides supplement, nutrient-infused fruit chews under Betty’s Eddies brand and ice creams under Emack & Bolio’s brand. The company licenses its brands. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.