Promising Toy Stocks To Watch Now – June 8th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Dollar Tree, Winmark, Kroger, and Tractor Supply are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks is a colloquial term for low-priced, small-cap or penny shares that exhibit erratic price swings and have limited fundamental backing. Because of their tiny market capitalizations and thin trading volumes, these issues are often treated more like speculative “playthings” than serious, long-term investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,014.94. 1,852,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $993.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $979.66. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $793.00 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $450.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,583,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,891,416. The firm has a market cap of $779.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 52-week low of $65.90 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,816,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,389. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Shares of DLTR traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,819,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,175. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $111.96.

Winmark (WINA)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

NASDAQ:WINA traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $432.26. 947,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,523. Winmark has a 12-month low of $295.79 and a 12-month high of $436.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.27.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.11. 6,136,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,754,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.82. Kroger has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $73.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,992,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,791. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

