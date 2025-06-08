Value Stocks To Watch Now – June 8th

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, Applied Digital, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Berkshire Hathaway are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that trade at prices considered low relative to their fundamental metrics—such as price-to-earnings, price-to-book or dividend yield—suggesting they may be undervalued by the market. Investors in value stocks buy them expecting the stock price to rise as the market recognizes the company’s true worth. These firms often have stable cash flows and dividends but slower growth prospects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

NASDAQ CRWV traded up $5.11 on Friday, hitting $140.16. 23,156,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,614,832. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $166.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.24.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $13.86. 181,187,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,268,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 6.08. Applied Digital has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $22.35. 94,183,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,765,368. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

NYSE:JPM traded up $3.86 on Friday, reaching $265.81. 7,734,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,559,312. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.92. The firm has a market cap of $738.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $5.20 on Friday, hitting $493.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,928,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,637. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $403.33 and a 12 month high of $542.07.

