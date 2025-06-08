Top Transportation Stocks To Follow Today – June 8th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, and Booking are the three Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose main business is moving people or goods by land, air or sea. This sector encompasses airlines, railroads, trucking and shipping firms, as well as logistics and freight?management providers. Because demand for transportation services tends to rise and fall with overall economic activity, transportation stocks are often viewed as a barometer of broader economic health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,140,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,740,621. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $93.60. The stock has a market cap of $179.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $493.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,928,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,637. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.82. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $403.33 and a 1-year high of $542.07.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $44.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5,614.61. 174,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,990.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,932.90. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,639.70.

