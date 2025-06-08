Promising Social Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 8th

Shopify, Vertiv, Mondelez International, HubSpot, Expedia Group, GoDaddy, and Omnicom Group are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves operating social networking platforms, content?sharing services, or related digital communities. Investors buy and sell these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential—and risks—of companies that monetize user engagement through advertising, subscriptions, or data?driven services. Performance in this sector often hinges on user growth, platform innovation, and regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP traded up $6.38 on Friday, hitting $111.41. 8,729,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,422,623. Shopify has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.06.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT traded up $3.25 on Friday, hitting $115.47. 5,366,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,755,346. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.64.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $66.15. 6,279,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,058,066. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average is $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $6.35 on Friday, hitting $608.96. 593,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,951. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $591.03 and its 200 day moving average is $667.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6,766.96, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $881.13.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $176.55. 1,822,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.50 and its 200 day moving average is $175.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $110.20 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $2.54 on Friday, hitting $182.93. 1,316,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,325. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $135.73 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.39 and its 200 day moving average is $189.38.

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $71.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,738. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.68.

