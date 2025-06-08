RDA Financial Network Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of HD opened at $367.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $361.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $365.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.