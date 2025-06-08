Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,329 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,731 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 6,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.6% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 30,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Down 0.5%

WMT stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $779.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average is $93.88. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.90 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.16.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $166,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,332,475.50. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,166,630.71. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,833,664. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

