Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $16.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

VOO opened at $550.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $514.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.54.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

