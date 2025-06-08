Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $274.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.21. The firm has a market cap of $271.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

