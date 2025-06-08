Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $164.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.25. The company has a market capitalization of $384.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $156.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.86.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

