iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $211.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.