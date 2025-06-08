Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 886 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,607 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637,195 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,356,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.27.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 870,721 shares of company stock worth $286,248,728. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $295.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.17 and its 200-day moving average is $333.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.63 billion, a PE ratio of 144.68, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.