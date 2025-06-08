Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.3% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,500. This represents a 33.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 870,721 shares of company stock worth $286,248,728. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of TSLA opened at $295.14 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.