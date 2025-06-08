Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases Shares of 752 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of GLD opened at $305.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $212.12 and a 52-week high of $317.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.64.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

