Lithium Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 8th

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, ASP Isotopes, and Eos Energy Enterprises are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are equity shares in companies involved in the exploration, mining, production or processing of lithium—a critical metal used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics and grid?scale energy storage. Because lithium plays a pivotal role in the global shift toward electrification and renewable energy, investors often track these stocks for growth potential tied to rising demand for clean?energy technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $104.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,465,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,553,585. The company has a market capitalization of $449.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.03. 2,490,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,264. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.85. 2,174,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,593. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $118.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ASP Isotopes (ASPI)

ASP Isotopes Inc., a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Shares of ASP Isotopes stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.36. 4,159,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,612. ASP Isotopes has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $702.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.84. 9,883,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,539,508. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $873.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69.

