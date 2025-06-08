OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,263 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $3,599,867,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 926.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,422,979,000 after buying an additional 3,841,521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30,456.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,020,194,000 after buying an additional 3,789,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,564,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,604,770,000 after buying an additional 2,325,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.34.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $274.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.77 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $1,725,518.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,047.50. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,219,490. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,332 shares of company stock worth $11,024,802. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

